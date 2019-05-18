Alice B. Leiser



Oak Harbor - Alice B. Leiser, 94, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont. She was born on October 2, 1924 in Elkhart, IN to Arthur and Ruth (Rice) Higley. On November 11, 1944 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor she married Myron C. Leiser, and he preceded her in death on November 18, 2011. Alice worked for J. Wellers Co. in Oak Harbor for 31 years, retiring in 1982. She also worked as a homemaker and helped out on the family farm. Alice was a longtime member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor.



Alice is survived by her son, Donald L. (Helen) Leiser, grandchildren, Michael (Dawn) Leiser, Jennifer (Todd) Hoover, Beth Ann (Todd) Edwards, and Teresa (Chad) Rogers son-in-law, Ron Klausing, 7 great grandchildren, Joy (Mitchell), Wyatt, Joseph, Colby, Olivia, Callie, and Emma, and sister, Itha Margaret Twining. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Deanna Klausing, sister, Jean Jess, and brothers, Russell and LeRoy Higley.



Visitation for Alice will be 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ with Reverend Scott Cunningham officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or Elmwood Assisted Living. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.