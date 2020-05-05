Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lake Township Cemetery
Oak Harbor - Alice C. Weatherwax, 78, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 5, 1941 in Toledo, OH to Carl and Dorothy (Blackaby) Wright. Alice graduated from Lake High School. On November 17, 1962 in Toledo, OH she married Fred W. Weatherwax and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2008. Alice worked for Grants Department Store and for Bassett's in Oak Harbor and then retired from Community Markets in Oak Harbor. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor, the Ottawa County Humane Society, and a member of the Oak Harbor Public Library. Alice enjoyed sewing and painting.

Alice is survived by her children, Dawn (Jim) Higgins, Lester (Cynthia) Weatherwax, Kim Vestal, and April (Josh Clabaugh) Weatherwax, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, siblings, Chuck (Jean) Wright and Jim (Julie) Wright, 10 nieces & nephews, and 17 great nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents husband, brother, Joe Wright, and sister, Lavon Parker.

Due to the restrictions of the coronavirus, the services for Alice will be private and burial will be in the Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH. Her family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed to the C.O.P.D. Foundation.

The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Oak Harbor is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020
