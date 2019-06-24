Alice I. Peroni



Danbury Township - Alice I. Peroni, 74, of Danbury Township, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home. She was born November 11, 1944 in Wayne Co. MI the daughter of Katherine (Siebert) Baker. She married Robert Peroni on May 6, 1968 and he survives. Mrs. Peroni worked as a department manager for Walmart in Port Clinton retiring in 2009. She was a member of the Marblehead V.F.W. Auxiliary previously serving as Senior Vice. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.



Surviving are her husband: Robert; daughters: Tammie (Kevin) Wadsworth of Castalia, Mary (David) Baggs of Catawba Island; son: James (Kendra Collins) Peroni of Danbury Twp.; five grandchildren; sisters: Joyce (Don) Abe of Diamond, OH, Dolly Jones of Boardman, OH; brothers: Bill Baker of Florida and David Baker of Chillicothe, OH. She was preceded in death by her mother: Katherine Baker and brother: Keith Baker.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12:00 - 4:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where V.F.W. Auxiliary services will be Saturday at 3:45 pm. Memorial contributions may be given to Marblehead V.F.W.