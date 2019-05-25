Services
Alice L. Christophel


Mulberry, FL - Alice L. Christophel, 86, of Mulberry, FL and formerly of Port Clinton passed away May 21, 2019 in Mulberry. She was born May 26, 1932 the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Easton) Druyor. She married Norman P. Burke and he preceded her in death in 1963.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton officiated by Pastor Deron Foreman. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, OH is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald on May 25, 2019
