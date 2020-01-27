|
|
Allen Andrew "Sonny" Domokos
Oak Harbor - Allen Andrew "Sonny" Domokos, 76, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, died Saturday,January 25, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, Ohio. He was born November 16, 1943 in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late Andrew & Ann (Demeter) Domokos. As a toddler, his mother always referred to him as her "Sonny Boy, and the nickname, "Sonny", stayed with him his entire life.
On August 3, 1961, he married Janet L. (Brown) Domokos, and she survives. Sonny was very proud of their 58 years of marriage. Sonny lived his entire life in Oak Harbor and was a lifetime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor.
Sonny worked many jobs and wanted to be the best provider to his wife and family. In his teenage years, he worked for L.O. Kilmer Lumber and Grayson Meyer Drop Forge. He also hauled produce for Bob Grieger, of Oak Harbor. Sonny followed in his father's footsteps and truck driving was his career. He owned and operated semi-trucks and trailers and hired several drivers. He hauled steel for C.J. Rogers Transportation Company of Melvindale, Michigan, from 1964-1978. Also brokering for Highway Express, Cleveland, Ohio, Bowlus Trucking, Fremont, Ohio, and Findlay Truck Lines, from 1982-1986. Sonny then sold his trucks and trailers and continued working as a hired driver for other companies.
His favorite job of his career was driving "team". He worked for Liquid Air
Corporation, (Cardox Corporation, Green Springs, Ohio.) He partnered with an assigned driver, and took turns driving over-the-road. He hauled hazmat and carbon dioxide. He also worked for Consolidated Freightways, in both Elyria and Toledo, Ohio locations, from 1986. After 39 years of trucking and a proud Teamsters union member, he retired in 2000, at the young age of 57.
Sonny loved traveling the U.S. and the world with friends and especially his family. He loved to go on cruises. He loved spending quality time with his three daughters and adored his four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Sonny had a keen eye for spotting wildlife and a great respect for nature. In his younger days, he was an avid trapper and hunter. He enjoyed ocean fishing in Florida and Alaska. He loved gardening and working outside in his yard and woods. In 1992, he developed Domokos Subdivision on Bier Road in Carroll Township. He also worked on the Carroll Township Zoning Committee. Sonny loved playing cards and was always ready for a good game of Euchre. He would meet monthly to play Poker with the guys. He and his wife Janet were part of a couple's card club group consisting of nearly the same members for over 50 years.
Sonny was a volunteer fireman with Portage Fire District during the 1970's. He was an original member of the Oak Harbor Conservation Club, where he helped to bring the first indoor range. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1610, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, the National Rifle Association, and the Oak Harbor Marsh Club.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Janet L. Domokos, Oak Harbor; daughters, Cathy (Michael) Wisler, Folkston, Georgia, Amy (Jeffrey) Behm, and Kimberly (Tom LaFountain) Domokos, both of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Travis Wisler, Folkson, GA, Sierra (Ryan) Pafford, Patterson, GA, Andrea Behm, Oak Harbor, and Rachel (Jacob) Harriott, Delta, OH; great-grandchildren, Landan, Heath, and Riley Pafford; sister, Carol Orman, Oak Harbor; and brother-in-law, George Arebaugh, Oak Harbor. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Brenda Arebaugh, and brother-in-law, James Orman.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2-8 PM Thursday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor. Pastor Becky Bolander and Pastor Jon Bell will officiate, and interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Following the services, a luncheon will be held in the Fellowship Hall of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church. Sonny was proud to be a past firefighter, and his family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions to Portage Fire District, Oak Harbor, for Firefighting/Turnout Gear Fund. Memorials may also be made to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or Stein Hospice. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express their utmost gratitude to Stein Hospice for the excellent comfort care given to Sonny during his courageous battle with cancer.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020