Alvin Norris Rickner



Galloway - Alvin Norris Rickner, 81, formerly of Port Clinton, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City, Ohio. He was born on November 5, 1937 the son of Hazel (McClure) and Norris Rickner. On August 27, 1955 he married Barbara Jean Rittenhouse and she survives.



He was a man of few words and many generosities. His light and laughter filled rooms and lifted lives; his hard-working, calloused hands were always there to help bear the burdens of others and he folded them faithfully in prayer for his family every morning. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, a brother, an uncle and a friend. As a carpenter, the strength of his arms built homes...but the fire of his spirit inspired the hearts of all who were blessed to cross his path. His purpose was not of this world...but he changed it in the time he was given. He was a loved, respected, honored, and great man. Go rest high on the mountain, Alvin Norris, your work on earth is done.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Jean Rickner, 6 children: Steve(Theresa) Rickner, Richard (Linda) Rickner, Scott (Caroline) Rickner, Becky (Fred) Merrill, Bonnie Rickner Jensen, and Debbie (Fred) Nothstine, 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, Sisters: Janice Megget, Verna Lacer, and Sharon Cover, and Brother: Larry Rickner. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers and 7 sisters.



Visitation will be 5-8pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton, OH. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Scott Robles at 11am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com Published in the News Herald on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary