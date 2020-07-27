Andrew H. Nowak
Graytown - Andrew H. Nowak, 99 of Graytown, OH died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus, Fremont, OH following a brief illness. He was born February 12, 1921 in Rural Graytown, son of the late Emma (Knieriem) Nowak and Paul Nowak. Andy walked to school in Graytown and worked as a young farm hand. He joined the National Guard where he served for six years with Army Company D 37th Division; three years being in the South Pacific during WW II. He also worked at the Curtice and Elmore grain elevators. Andy retired in 1986 after 34 years at the Sandusky Ford Motor Company. He married the former Helen Lipstraw on May 9, 1946 celebrating 74 years of marriage. He and Helen were members of St. John Lutheran Church in Rocky Ridge, OH.
Andy and Helen enjoyed trips to Alaska, Holmes County, Europe and Hawaii. His home he built and family were the joys of his life. He loved collecting farm toys, tractors, and semi- trucks. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, church dartball, bowling, euchre and bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife Helen; son Paul A. Nowak of Semmes, AL; daughter Barbara J. Moungie of Perrysburg, OH; Grandsons: Peter (Paulette) Nowak Insall, Ryan Moungie, and Roger (Julie) Moungie; great- grandchildren: Aiden Insall, Maya, Mason & Brody Moungie and Carter Moungie. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Lillian Brillhart, Edith Seeger, Harmon Nowak, Lucille Davis Wilburn, Don Davis, and infant sister Hilda.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, with burial to follow in Elliston Cemetery. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic and Governors Mandate, face coverings will be required at both the visitation and funeral service. Memorial Contributions may be given to St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge or Luther Home of Mercy, Williston. Those wishing to share a story or leave a condolence for the family may visit www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
