Angeline K Hacker
Angeline K Hacker, 90, passed away peacefully at Hearth and Home Assisted Living in Springfield on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1929, to the late Vincent and Catherine Bennice of Port Clinton, Ohio. She lived in Oak Harbor, Ohio, for several years with her husband Meryl and their three children before moving to Springfield where she has resided for the last 53 years. Angie retired from JC Penney at the Upper Valley Mall, working there for over 25 years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield.
In her younger years, Angie loved square dancing, playing cards, making crafts, playing the organ and spoiling her grandchildren. Lately, she enjoyed chatting on the phone with her many friends and receiving visits from family and friends. Special thanks to Donna Laws whose weekly visits helped brighten her days. Also thanks to Grace Lutheran members who visited or sent well wishes frequently. Although we deeply loved and will greatly miss her, we knew she longed to be with the love of her life, Meryl, who passed away in 1989. We can just hear him say, "Ang, what took you so long?"
Surviving are her three children, Philip Hacker of Delaware, Ohio, Claudia Brubaker (Matthew) of Torrance, California and Carol Harris (Gene) of Wasilla, Alaska; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Meryl, two sisters Theresa and Rosemary, one brother Paul, her parents and many in-laws.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday,February 18, 2020 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield, from 4:00-7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1801
St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio, 45504 or Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St. Springfield, Ohio 45503
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Hearth and Home El Camino for caring for our Mother so lovingly.
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020