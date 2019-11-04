|
Ann Frances Moor
Port Clinton - Ann Frances Moor, 96, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Parkview Care Center, Fremont. She was born on September 18, 1923 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Henry and Marie (Broud) Young. On March 19, 1950 she married the love of her, Donald Moor and they were married 59 years. Don preceded her in death on February 18, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister: Helen Young, and brothers: Tom and Walter Young.
Graveside services will be conducted 11am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 by Rev. Dr. Kurt Borows, Jr. at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial donations in memory of Ann may be directed to Resurrection Lutheran Church, Port Clinton. Arrangements entrusted to Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Clinton, OH.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019