Anna Marie Niedermier
Attica - Anna Marie Niedermier, 88, of Attica, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Francis Home in Tiffin.
Anna Marie was born on May 25, 1932, in Attica, to the late Frank J. and Mary M. (Herman) Miller. She married Bernard J. Niedermier at St. Stephen's Catholic Church on June 9, 1951 and he preceded her in death on January 13, 1990.
Her family includes, Mary (Dennis) Schwab of McClure, Gerald (Theresa) Niedermier of Republic, Steven (Jodi) Niedermier of Tiffin, Amy Niedermier Winnicki of Medina, Janeen (Greg) Smith of Bloomville, Chris (Heidi) Niedermier of Bellevue, 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a sister, Dorothy Studer of Mansfield, a sister-in-law, Joan Miller of Attica and a brother-in-law, Dick Studer of Mansfield.
Anna Marie was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Michael Niedermier, a grandson, Andy Niedermier, a great-granddaughter, Abrianna Basilone and three brothers, Raymond, Norman and Herman Miller.
Anna Marie was a 1950 graduate of Attica High School, a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church and Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Attica, the Altar Rosary Society, a Communion Minister and Lector, the Attica Food Pantry, a CCD teacher, a former board member of the Seneca County School of Opportunity and the former church secretary at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, gardening, listening to the Cleveland Indians, reading and Praying the Rosary.
Anna Marie worked as a clerk at the Attica Post Office retiring in 1994.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. The Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home, 3085 S. SR. 19 Bloomville is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca East Public Library, the Seneca County Opportunity Center, or the Attica Food Pantry. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com
.