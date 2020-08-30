1/1
Arlene E. Velliquette
Xenia - Arlene E. Velliquette, 85, of Xenia, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Traditions of Beavercreek. She was born December 30, 1934, in Graytown, Ohio, the daughter of Walter H. and Irene F. "Charlie" Stiffler Ripke. Arlene graduated from Salem Oak Harbor High School Class of 1952, and Stautzenburg Business School. She was employed by the government for 5 years at Erie Ordinance Depot, then one year by The Ohio State University. She was a member of Beaver United Church of Christ, and served as secretary of the church for several years. She was an avid member of the Xenia Golden Age Senior Citizens, Jolly Travelers and actively involved in her family's sporting events and activities. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jodi (Christopher) Sperber, two sons, Robert W. Stanley, Xenia, Russell K. Velliquette, 5 grandchildren, Jason (Cindy) Stanley, Heather Reed, Jesse Velliquette, Sarah Sperber, and Julia Sperber, 3 great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Robert E. Stanley, and Richard C. Velliquette, a son, Randall Lee "Rick" Velliquette, and by a brother, Marvin J. Ripke. Private graveside services will be held by the family Friday morning, August 21 in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Her family wishes to convey their sincerest appreciation for the compassionate comprehensive care provided by the entire team of Hospice of the Miami Valley and staff of Traditions of Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH, 45434, or to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite, B., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.




Published in News Herald from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
2 entries
August 21, 2020
Mrs. V was such a sweet lady! She always took care of us at the pharmacy. She will be missed.
Tara
Friend
August 20, 2020
She will be greatly missed. I took care of her at the podiatry office. She became a great friend. She made my days interesting.. loved her dearly. I am so sorry for your loss.



donna newman
Friend
