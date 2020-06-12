Arlene Mae Schill
Port Huron, MI - Arlene Mae Schill, 83, of Port Huron, Michigan, and formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Port Huron, Michigan. She was born on June 21, 1936 in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy Zenzer. She was a 1955 graduate of Port Clinton High School.
Arlene worked as a Line Inspector for General Motors in Toledo for 22 years until her retirement in 2000.
She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton. She enjoyed celebrating the holidays, especially Easter, Halloween and Christmas. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, boating, and baking various assortments of pies, cookies, and cakes. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her sons, James (Penny) Schill and David (Patricia) Schill; daughter, LaVonne (Jeffrey) Mechan; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sisters, LaVonne Fillmore and Kay Weisend; and brother, Donald Zenser. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Joyce Schill and her son, Richard Schill.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9 am until Funeral Services at 11 am at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio, with Pastor Dane Meuschke officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Island Cemetery.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the family asks anyone who is sick or has concerns to please refrain from attending. Social distancing and hand hygiene restrictions will be observed during the visiting hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 900 S. Jefferson Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 or to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in News Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.