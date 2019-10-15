|
|
Audrey E. Bickley
Marblehead - Audrey E. Bickley, 97, formerly of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Bellevue Care Center. She was born October 4, 1922 in Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Melbourne and Sadie (Royer) Benoit. She married Edward J. Bickley in 1949 and he preceded her in death on December 17, 1987. She became a United States Citizen on January 19, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. Audrey worked for Philco in Sandusky and after retirement cooked at various local restaurants on the Peninsula.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward J. Bickley; sisters: Patricia, Barbara, Lovey, Beverly and Leah.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019