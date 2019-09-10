|
|
Audrey J. Foss, 83, formerly of Oak Harbor, Ohio died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, OH. Audrey was born February 22, 1936 in Genoa, OH to the late Arthur and Edith (Schumacher) Camper. On May 28, 1955 she married Wilferd Foss and he survives.
Audrey graduated from Genoa High School in 1954. She was a homemaker and also worked as an administrative assistant at Stevens Oil, Latham's Grocery Store, and Camp Perry. Audrey attended St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa. She was also very active in the Lions Club being a past Lioness of the Oak Harbor Club. Audrey enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, quilting, and listening to country music. She was also an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and, later in life, the Detroit Pistons.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years Wilferd "Willie" Foss of Oak Harbor; son Michael (Wendy) Foss of Fostoria, OH; daughter Laurie (David) Cody of Findlay, OH; 5 grandchildren; siblings: Bertha Honner, Phyllis Camper, Gerald Camper and Judith Camper. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marian Cole, and son Ricky Foss.
Audrey's family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Thursday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH. Services will be private with burial in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Ottawa County Humane Society, the Elmore Lions Club, or Good Shepherd Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on Sept. 10, 2019