Audrey M. Jack
Elmore - Audrey M. Jack, 88, of Elmore, Ohio, and formerly of Elliston, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Countryside Manor, Fremont, Ohio. She was born in Fairfield, New Jersey on September 29, 1930, the daughter of Ralph & Irene (Hoth) Strong.
On August 11, 1951, she married Walter Jack and he preceded her in death in January of 1964. A few years after Walter's death, Audrey and her children moved from New Jersey to Elliston, to be closer to family. She lived in Elliston for many years before moving to the Elmore Retirement Village, where she was a long time resident. Audrey was active at the Elmore Senior Center, where she served as secretary and was honored by being named the Ottawa County Senior Citizen of the Year several years ago. She attended secretarial school after
finishing high school and worked several years, but to Audrey, her most important job was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her life centered around tending to, and caring for her family.
Audrey is survived by her children, Walter A. Jack, Sarasota, Florida, Thomas R. Jack, Gerald, Missouri, Michael C. (Kellie) Jack, Graytown, Ohio, Carol A. (Galen) Rhoades, Graytown, and Cathrine I. Urbanski, Elmore; 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Strong, Sr. and Irene Strong Cornell; son, Robert Jack; brother, Ralph Strong, Jr., and son-in-law, Danny Urbanski.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. S.R. 51, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday. Interment will follow at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the Elmore American Legion. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider Operation Christmas Child. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 18, 2019