Barbara Ann (Lochotzki) Gates



Oak Harbor - Barbara Ann (Lochotzki) Gates, 78 of Oak Harbor, OH died Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born April 12, 1941 in Port Clinton, OH to the late Wilbert S. and Mabel R. (Lonz) Lochotzki. She was a 1959 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and 1960 graduate of Stautzenberger Business College in Toledo, OH. On April 15, 1961 she married her high school sweetheart Karl F. Gates and he survives. Barb started her career as a secretary of the Storage Division for the former Erie Army Depot. She then worked for St. Boniface Catholic School as the Auxiliary Services Clerk and Secretary. She retired from the Benton- Carroll- Salem Schools February 1, 2005, with 27 ½ years of service as a teachers aid and finally the Secretary to Student Services Director. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor where she was an active member of the Rosary-Altar Society and served on various church and school committees. Barb enjoyed playing the Ohio Lottery and visiting the casino in Toledo and New Buffalo, MI.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years Karl of Oak Harbor; children: David K. Gates of Oak Harbor and Cynthia S. Perkins of Millbury, OH; son- in- law Michael Johnson of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Nicholas and Stephan Johnson, Brittany Urban, Dustin and Zachary Perkins; brothers: Donald W. Lochotzki and Dennis (Ann) Lochotzki both of Oak Harbor; sisters: Donna (Paul) Gonya of Fremont, OH and Marjorie (George) St. Bonore of Oak Harbor. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kathleen A. Johnson, son- in- law Daniel Perkins, and sister- in- law Kathleen (Burbach) Lochotzki.



Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor with the Rev. Timothy Ferris Celebrant. Burial will be in Salem Twp. Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church or School, or Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News Herald on July 1, 2019