|
|
Barbara Jean Rickner
Galloway - Barbara Jean Rickner, 79, of Galloway and formerly of Port Clinton, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 3, 1939 the daughter of Cleda Jean (Baugh) and Paul Emerson Rittenhouse. On August 27, 1955 she married Alvin Norris Rickner who died June 20, 2019.
She was a seamstress, an artist, a gardener, a dancer, a musician, a singer, an animal lover, and a virtuous woman who walked in the love and light of Jesus Christ.
In the busy years of raising six children, God was the strength of her selfless, serving heart, and she knew it. She made us laugh with her silliness, her funny way of pronouncing words, and the sound of her own laughter, perfectly loud and giddy.
In watching our mama, we learned what love does. And we discovered that happiness was cultivated in things like planting flowers, working hard, and being free to discover and follow our God-given gifts.
She was always a stepping-stone for our feet, never a weight holding us down.
This is the celebration and legacy of an amazing woman: She taught her children to appreciate life in its glory, fraught with wonder, suffering, and beauty. She used her hands to express her heart and the heart of her Savior, nursing those she loved and those who needed His love. She went breathless at the color of roses and sunsets, smiled at the sight of birds and the melody of their song, and giggled at her own sassy jokes. She adored her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends.
If she were here, she would do anything to ease our sadness and increase our joy. But alas, Barbara Jean, this is your time to walk in the joy of your Lord, holding the hand of your beloved Alvin, in the eternal home you're probably redecorating as we speak.
She is survived by her 6 children: Steve(Theresa) Rickner, Richard(Linda) Rickner, Scott (Caroline) Rickner, Becky (Fred)Merrill, Bonnie Rickner Jensen, and Debbie (Fred)Nothstine, 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters: Shirley Ann Maciulski and Emma Louise Smith.
Visitation will be 5-8pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton, OH. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Scott Robles at 11am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 14, 2019