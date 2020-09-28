1/1
Barbara May Sorg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara May Sorg

Colorado Springs, CO - Barbara May Sorg, 91, passed away at her daughter's home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

She was born on October 16, 1928 in Port Clinton, Ohio to Carl Branum and Kathryn (Kennedy) Branum-Pool. She married David C. Sorg on October 26, 1946 and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2014.

Barbara graduated from Port Clinton High School. She was a homemaker, an avid baker and she loved making sweaters, dresses and blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbra was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Port Clinton Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, David C. (Linda) Sorg, III, Daniel G. Sorg, Tom (Teresa) McCarney, Kathryn Chenier, and Leona (Jack) Berube; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Harland Branum, Ralph Branum, and Ken Branum. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Tom Branum, as well as 3 great-grandchildren.

Private Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2020 at 11 am at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.

Memorials may be given to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Att: Lola Wells, S. Executive Drive, Suite 109, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 (in memory of Laela and Dustin Berube/Barb Sorg, or to Brookside Hospice-Colorado Springs, 7222 Commercial Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.

Online condolences in Barb's memory may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved