Barbara May Sorg
Colorado Springs, CO - Barbara May Sorg, 91, passed away at her daughter's home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
She was born on October 16, 1928 in Port Clinton, Ohio to Carl Branum and Kathryn (Kennedy) Branum-Pool. She married David C. Sorg on October 26, 1946 and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2014.
Barbara graduated from Port Clinton High School. She was a homemaker, an avid baker and she loved making sweaters, dresses and blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbra was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Port Clinton Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, David C. (Linda) Sorg, III, Daniel G. Sorg, Tom (Teresa) McCarney, Kathryn Chenier, and Leona (Jack) Berube; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Harland Branum, Ralph Branum, and Ken Branum. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Tom Branum, as well as 3 great-grandchildren.
Private Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2020 at 11 am at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.
Memorials may be given to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Att: Lola Wells, S. Executive Drive, Suite 109, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 (in memory of Laela and Dustin Berube/Barb Sorg, or to Brookside Hospice-Colorado Springs, 7222 Commercial Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.
