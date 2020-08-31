Barbara Rose Empcke
Oak Harbor - Barbara Rose Empcke, 89, of Oak Harbor passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born on July 15, 1931 in Fremont, OH to William and Rosetta (Michael) Kramer. On October 7, 1950 she married Glenn F. Empcke, and he preceded her in death in 1989. Barb was a homemaker and previously worked at the McDonald's in Fremont years ago. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor and the Sarah Circle at church. She was also a former member of the Oak Harbor Lions Club. Barb enjoyed bowling, needle work, knitting, and crafts.
Barb is survived by her sons, Glenn "Butch" (Marlene) Empcke, John (Judy) Empcke, and Patrick "Pat" (Vera) Empcke, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and sister, Agnes "Marlyn" Detzel. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter, and brothers, William and Walter Kramer.
Visitation for Barb will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-8 p.m., with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Per the state mandate, facial covering will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor with interment to follow in Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions in memory of Barb may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor or the Alzheimer's Association
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
