Barbara Vance
Huron - Barbara Vance, 72, of Huron, passed away at her residence in Huron, Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Caring, creative and organized, Barbara Vance touched many lives.
"I knew I was going to marry her three weeks after we started dating," her husband Ray said. "When I told her so, she said 'No way! I'm not going to be a pastor's wife!' Hundreds of people came to know her as just that and also as a dear friend."
Barbara loved doing spreadsheets and if she were to make one that illustrated her life it would contain color-coded boxes of her blessings: family, friends, faith and fun. It would also include boxes about life's challenges, including the chemo treatments that dominated her life the past five months.
Born in Fremont on Aug. 7, 1946, Barbara at a young age moved to Catawba, then Port Clinton, where she was the eldest of three sisters and two brothers.
Barbara and Ray were married June 15, 1968. Ray's vocation as a Lutheran minister took the couple to California for 22 years. They lived in Hemet, then La Habra, where Barbara ran a daycare out of their home, and finally Upland, where the congregation treated the family (which by then included three children) to a Disney World trip for their 25th anniversary.
Still Barbara was homesick.
"I prayed and prayed that we would come back to Ohio. Whenever there was an earthquake my mother would call and say, 'Are you coming home now?'"
In 1994 Barbara's prayers were answered when Ray accepted a call at Zion Lutheran Church in Huron. He retired from Zion in 2011.
She worked full-time at Firelands Regional Medical Center, where she became executive assistant to the marketing director. She retired in 2006 and took up a new hobby - golfing in a women's league at Thunderbird Golf Course.
Along with her husband, Barbara is survived by children Ted (Michelle) Vance, of Huron; Heather (Joe) Knueven, of Springboro; Adam (Carolyn) Vance, of Cincinnati; grandchildren Amber Vance, Maya Vance, Jacob Knueven, Allie Knueven, Nora Vance and Lily Vance; and siblings Carol Imes, Becky Donahue, Frank Wiewandt and Bill Wiewandt.
Friends may call Thursday, May 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Main Street, Huron, and Friday, May 24th at 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams Street, Port Clinton, with Rev. James Lehman officiating.
Burial will be in Scott Cemetery, Huron.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 106 Scheid Rd, Sandusky, 44870 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, 44870.
Published in the News Herald on May 21, 2019