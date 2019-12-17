|
|
Benjamin Simon LeGresley
Port Clinton - Benjamin Simon LeGresley, 8, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on November 2, 2011 in Sandusky, the son of Bradley and Joslyn (Allen) LeGresley.
Ben was in the 2nd grade at Bataan Elementary in Port Clinton, and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. When he was 3 years old, he told his Mom he wanted to be a soldier and a police officer.
He loved going to school and making new friends, even though at times he could be a little shy and reserved. He started playing football last fall and played again this year. Soccer lasted 4 days, then he just wanted to sit on his Mom's lap and watch. He was at every football and baseball game for his older brother Brayden. Ben loved to have fun and laugh. He had his Dad's laugh- a big old man's belly laugh. He liked all things boy, and his favorite character was Mickey Mouse. For a long time he was a big superhero fan, and he liked the Hulk because green was his favorite color. He also loved to dress up as he had a big chest full of costumes, where he would put on a silly hat and grab a book bag and go exploring. He was the Joker for Halloween this year. He loved to swim at either the beach or Soak City. He will be deeply missed by his loving family, and friends at school.
Survivors include his loving parents, Brad and Joslyn; older brother, Brayden Allen, at home; younger brother and best friend, Brody LeGresley, at home; maternal grandmother, Lisa Allen, Sandusky; maternal great-grandmother, Jeannette Crone, Port Clinton; Mimi, Tammy Luebcke, Port Clinton; beloved cousins "Uncle Dan" Daniel Luebcke and Britta Luebcke; and bonus mom, Amanda Spencer, Port Clinton; and feline companions, Gizmo and Mellie.
He was preceded in death and received in Heaven by his great-great-grandparents, Harold and Louise Crone.
Visitation for Ben will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 am at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Annette Dimond and Pastor Bruce Batchelor-Glader officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory in Port Clinton is assisting the family.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019