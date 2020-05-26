|
Beth Ann McClanahan
Beth Ann McClanahan born on April 30th 1980 passed away unexpectedly at home May 19th 2020. She had a personality that was definitely one of a kind, "Gung Ho" and ready to go do anything with anybody. However she was loved by many and loved just as much back, definitely when it came to her nieces and nephews. As well as her "Mexicans" especially Jeff Rahn. Beth had an artistic side as well, along with a love for baking. Her buckeyes were one of a kind. Always following her Mother's recipes. Nobody could bake a sugar cookie like the two of them. Beth was a Oak Harbor High School Graduate where she took FFA, also she attended Terra Community Tech. for welding. Furthering on with Education at OSU/ATI receiving Associates Degree in Agriculture Business. Survived by her Mother, Susan McClanahan, Port Clinton, Oh. Brother, Steven (Andrea) McClanahan, Oak Harbor, Oh. Brother, Robert McClanahan, Port Clinton, Oh. Sister, Sandra McClanahan, Oak Harbor, Oh. Sister, Connie McClanahan, Norwalk, Oh. Nephews and Nieces, Michael McClanahan, Amanda Thebeau, Brooke Gilreath, Kevin Thebeau, Cody McClanahan, Jeremy McClanahan, Theresa Tipton, Niki Tipton, Kayden Thebeau, Dylan & Greyson Gilreath. Proceded in Death by, Father, Willard "Bill" McClanahan. Brother, Edward Ross McClanahan. Nephew, Paul Nelles Thebeau III. Memorial Services will be held Thursday May 28th 2020 from 1pm-5pm @ 304 N. Railroad St. Oak Harbor, Oh. 43449.
"To be with all is to be with one"...….Bethy Boo, fly "High" with our Angels!
Published in the News Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020