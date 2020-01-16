|
|
Betty J. Shook
Port Clinton - Betty J. Shook, 72 of Port Clinton, OH died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Mercy- St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born January 16, 1948 in Port Clinton, OH to the late Howard R. and Madeline (Walters) Brown. On February 13, 1965 she married Donnie Shook and he survives. Betty retired from Ottawa County from the Human Services Department in Ottawa County and served Ottawa County residents with "Meals on Wheels" program. She was a previous member of LaPointe United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed playing cards, working the voting polling stations, and babysitting her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years Donnie Shook of Port Clinton; sons: Keith (Rosie Zamarripa) Shook of Maumee, OH, Gary (Laura) Shook of Powell, OH, Jeff (Martha) Shook of Knoxville, TN, and Matthew (Jessica) Shook of Etna, OH; grandchildren: Madeline, Meridith, Graydon, Ashley, Lillian, Lucas, and Lorelei; sisters: Janet (Allen) Domokos of Oak Harbor, Susan McClanahan of Port Clinton, and Sharon Cooper of Fremont, OH. She was preceded in death by brothers Raymond and Thomas Brown and sister Nancy Brown.
Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. Sunday at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Funeral Home. Private Family burial will take place in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Following services, a luncheon will be held at the Erie Twp. Hall. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to consider the Meal on Wheels Program (Ottawa County), , or Erie Township Fire Department. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020