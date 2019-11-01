|
|
Betty Jane Harder
Betty Jane Harder, 88, of Oak Harbor, OH died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born July 7, 1931 in Bono, OH to the late Earben & Viola (Navarre) Weidner.
Betty was a 1949 graduate of Harris-Elmore High School where she was a cheerleader and lettered in track. On September 3, 1954, she married Carlton "Jeff" Orville Harder who preceded her in death on November 28, 1987. Betty was a homemaker and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, OH. She enjoyed doing crafts, spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids, and watching NASCAR racing to see her grandson. She was known to many as "Grandma B" or as "Ladybug" to others.
Survivors include her children, Debra (Jeff) Kreager and Dan (Cheryl) Harder, both of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Josh (Toni) Kreager, Sheenah (Mark Baumgartner) Kreager, Brandon (Dani) Harder, and Brock (Kayla Goetz) Harder; and great-grandchildren, Keaton, Ashton, Canaan, Abigail, Tatum, and Bowen. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Warren, Arthur, Robert, John, Denver, and Orson Weidner; half-brother, Glen Weidner; sister, Norma Harder, and half-sisters, Thelma Irmen and Gladys Walerius.
Friends may call from 4-8 PM Monday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Pastor Holli Burkard will officiate, and interment will follow at Elliston Cemetery, Elliston, Ohio. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider Heartland Hospice or Riverview Auxiliary.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019