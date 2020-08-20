Betty Lou Wood
Port Clinton - Betty Lou Wood, 82, of Port Clinton passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. She was born June 10, 1938 in Port Clinton, OH the daughter of August and Kathryn (Glowacki) Sarty. She was a graduate of Port Clinton High School. She married Robert L. Wood, Sr. on August 18, 1956 and he survives. Betty worked at Uniroyal and retired from Davis Besse. She was a wonderful person with a kind and sharing heart. She loved her family and making people laugh.
Surviving are her husband: Robert L. Wood, Sr.; daughter: Dawnna (Darrell) Whiting or Port Clinton; grandchildren: Kristen Wood of Westlake, Justin Whiting or Port Clinton, Evan Whiting of Virginia Beach; great-granddaughter: Charlee Whiting; brother: August "Augie" (Jane) Sarty of Boise, ID; sister: Wanda Short of Port Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Robert L. Wood, Jr.; brother: Eugene Sarty and sister: Helen Smidutz.
There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements.