1/1
Betty Lou Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Wood

Port Clinton - Betty Lou Wood, 82, of Port Clinton passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. She was born June 10, 1938 in Port Clinton, OH the daughter of August and Kathryn (Glowacki) Sarty. She was a graduate of Port Clinton High School. She married Robert L. Wood, Sr. on August 18, 1956 and he survives. Betty worked at Uniroyal and retired from Davis Besse. She was a wonderful person with a kind and sharing heart. She loved her family and making people laugh.

Surviving are her husband: Robert L. Wood, Sr.; daughter: Dawnna (Darrell) Whiting or Port Clinton; grandchildren: Kristen Wood of Westlake, Justin Whiting or Port Clinton, Evan Whiting of Virginia Beach; great-granddaughter: Charlee Whiting; brother: August "Augie" (Jane) Sarty of Boise, ID; sister: Wanda Short of Port Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Robert L. Wood, Jr.; brother: Eugene Sarty and sister: Helen Smidutz.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Betty Lou, I am sure you are up there LAUGHING with your cousin Wayne Cantrell. Thank You for the GOOD TIMES!
GOD BLESS YOU! The Cantrell Family
Nancy Bissett (Cantrell)
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved