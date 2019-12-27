Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
(419) 732-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Wright Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Wright Smith Obituary
Betty Wright Smith

Marblehead - Betty Wright Smith, 85, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, Ohio. She was born July 4, 1934 in Wood County, Ohio to the late Laurel & Grace (Francis) Bateson. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School.

Betty was a homemaker and caregiver. She also enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, doing crossword puzzles, gardening, going to the casino with friends and family, and spending time with all of her grandchildren, and her furry companion, Harley.

On June 29, 2005, Betty married Jerry Smith, and he survives. Also surviving are her children, Diane Garber of Perrysburg, OH, Ronald Hefflinger of Fostoria, OH, Eric (Virginia) Hefflinger of Marblehead, and Laurie Shamp of Fostoria, OH; 8 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Clay of Pemberville, OH and Shirley Brichta of Rossford, OH. She was preceded in death by her infant brother and sister, Glenna Vroman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck, & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, where the family will receive friends after 3:00 PM Saturday. Private interment will be at Wood County Memory Gardens, Bowling Green, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Stein Hospice or Breast Cancer Research. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
Download Now