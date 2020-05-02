|
Brenten T. Mackey
Port Clinton - Brenten T. Mackey, 79, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 2, 1940 in Port Clinton, OH the son of Clarence L. and Thelma (Nickel) Mackey. He married Elaine M. Fisher on Dec. 12, 1980 and she survives. Mr. Mackey was a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from Sandusky Fabricating Machine where he was a machinist. He enjoyed working on old Ford cars, trucks and tractors, participating in yearly S.C.R.A.P. events and believed that FORD was the only kind of vehicle.
Surviving are his wife: Elaine; stepchildren: Kelly (Kirt) Loose of Fremont, OH, Annette Kluck of Fremont, Dave (Jennifer) Fisher of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Christopher Loose, Corrine Loose, Celina Loose, Megan Cooks, Jacob Flores, Logan Fisher, Amber Smith, Alexis Reau; great-grandchildren: Sabrina Daniels, Saebra Cooks, Marcus Cooks, Neiko Cooks, Kiya Smith, Ashlynn Reau; brother: Lon (Bev) Mackey of Florida, Karen (Roger) Scheid of Monroeville, OH and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, OH with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from May 2 to May 4, 2020