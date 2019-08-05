|
Bruce D. Waters
Catawba Island - Bruce D. Waters, 98, of Catawba Island, Ohio, passed away on August 3, 2019.
He was born to Donald G. and Florence M. (Dipman) Waters on September 8, 1920, in Elmore, Ohio. Bruce grew up in Elmore, and graduated from Harris-Elmore High School in 1938. In 1940, Bruce began a 41 year career with the Sun Oil Company in Toledo, Ohio, retiring from its management ranks in 1981. It was there that he met his future wife, Virginia M. Habegger, and they were married on June 10, 1945.
Bruce is survived by his son John B.(Peggie) Waters of Elmore, Ohio, and daughters Jeanie A. (James) Radloff, and Mary J. (David) Maine both of Catawba Island, Ohio. He is also survived by grandson Jonathan N. (Molly) Waters and great grandchildren Aaron, Jacob and Ady of Marion, Ohio.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents and sister Joan M. Waters of Elmore, Ohio.
While a resident of Elmore, Ohio, Bruce served as the Village Clerk and was later elected to Village Council. He also was a member of the Elmore Kiwanis Club.
Bruce was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed college football and Cleveland Indians baseball. He also enjoyed playing golf, but often quipped about his lack of ball control. Some of his friends remarked how they had never seen a golfer swing through a ball with both feet off the ground!
After his wife's death, Bruce moved into the Ohio Living Vineyard On Catawba where he lived until his passing. There he found many new friends who became part of his extended family, and he thoroughly enjoyed the robust social life the Vineyard provided.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Vineyard, including those special people at the Chalet who cared for him in his final days.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11am at the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 East Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio. Visitation with the family will begin at 10am prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people make donations to Ohio Living Vineyard on Catawba, 3820 E. Vineyard Village Dr. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 5, 2019