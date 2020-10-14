Captain Robert Francis Fritz, USAF. (Ret.)



Bob was born on January 27, 1941 in Port Clinton, OH to Virgil H. Fritz and Dorothy Cavanaugh Fritz Wheeler. Bob departed his earthly life on September 29, 2020 from complications associated with Lewy Body Dementia.



Bob graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1959 before joining the US Air Force where he served his country for 22 years before being honorably discharged as a Captain. During his time in the Air Force, he achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the University of Missouri and a MBA from the University of North Dakota. Following discharge from the Air Force, he began a 20 year career with the FAA.



In 2001, Bob retired to Sun City, AZ. Bob was an avid philatelist and a great resource for local post and Rattlesnake Island postal history. He was a talented artist, photographer, golfer and prolific cheater at UNO. He spent his days watching baseball and football. As a die hard Mizzou fan, Bob considered Tigers t-shirts appropriate attire for almost any occasion.



He was an active member of All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church and the Sun City Elks Lodge.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Joyce Reynolds-Fritz, his brother Dick Fritz (Mary), brother Tom Fritz (Joyce), and children son Jon Fritz (Maribel), daughters Kelly Wyatt (Lee), Amy Louis and Grayce Morris, his 'bonus children' Kelly McLaughlin and Dustin Reynolds (Stephanie). Also, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his children and dear friend Carole Fritz-Lehart.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Hospice of the Valley, Dr. David Shprecher and The Banner Research Institute. A special thank you to Reverend Julie O'Brien for her support, comfort and guidance.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bob's name to Hospice of the Valley, Team X, 9435 Peoria Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345 or All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church, 9502 W. Hutton Dr., Sun City, AZ 85351. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Port Clinton, OH.









