Port Clinton, Ohio - Carl David Driftmyer, beloved husband of Rosemary Musser Driftmyer, passed peacefully into eternity March 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Carl was born July 1, 1928 to Paul and Nina Driftmyer of Medford, Oregon. The family moved to Gibsonburg, Ohio soon afterwards where Carl was raised, the oldest of three brothers. Carl is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Clarence. Carl worked at the Gibsonburg quarry both at the beginning of his career and right before retirement. However, the majority of Carl's life was spent in Port Clinton at Clinton Reef Marina as a barge-crane operator. He also dredged deep water slips and receiving channels in Tampa, Florida and Toledo, Ohio along with work in Port Clinton and Put-In-Bay.



As a veteran of the US Army, Carl served as a tank commander in the Korean War and received several commendations for bravery. The most significant award was the Bronze Star for rescuing men from their disabled tank while under heavy fire on the front line. After returning from the war, Carl married his sweetheart, Rosemary Musser and they lived in West Virginia, Florida and Ohio, later settling the family in Port Clinton.



Carl and Rosemary celebrated 65 years of married life together. They have four children: Victoria (Clifford) Krynock of Jacksonville, Florida; Valerie (Randy) Miller of Port Clinton, Ohio; Daniel Driftmyer of Phoenix, Arizona; and Brian (Stacy) Driftmyer of Grove City, Ohio. There are also fourteen grand-children and fifteen great grand-children who loved him and celebrate his life.



Because of his love for the Lord Jesus Christ, Carl donated his time to mission work. In Haiti, Dominica and Jamaica Carl aided with the construction of schools. Later in life, he developed a deep love for the people of Kenya, Africa through Go Serve! their daughter's missionary organization. He and Rosemary gave financial support and also traveled to remote areas in Kenya together with Go Serve! teams. Carl has never been shy of sharing his love for Jesus Christ to any and all; he never met a stranger! Carl has also been a long-standing member of Chapel on the Lake church in Port Clinton.



Visitation will be held at the Neidecker LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, 1124 Fulton Street, Port Clinton, Ohio this Thursday, March 14th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00- 7:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Brad Hall officiating.



The gravesite service for interment will be Friday, March 15th at 11:00 am in Pemberville at the Pemberville Union Cemetery; luncheon will be provided at Chapel on the Lake afterwards.



Memorials may be made out to Go Serve!, the missionary non-profit organization dear to Carl's heart. On-line memorials may also be given at www.goserve.org.



