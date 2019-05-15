Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Hemminger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl E. Hemminger


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl E. Hemminger Obituary
Carl E. Hemminger, 89, of Oak Harbor, died Monday evening, May 13, 2019, at his home. He was born April 13, 1930, in Carroll Township to Fred and Adna (Reider) Hemminger. Carl married Alice M. Kirk on July 24 1954, in Port Clinton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death September 19, 2016. Carl was a lifelong farmer, an avid outdoorsman and a conservationist. He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor and had served in the U.S. National Guard.

Surviving Carl are his children, Bradford (Ann) Hemminger, Beverly (David) Rust, Linda (Robert) Woodall and Amy (Michael) Marshalko; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hemminger; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Marvin Hemminger, brothers, Gilbert Hemminger and Richard Hemminger; and sister, Lona Hemminger.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, where the funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Interment will follow in Locust Point Cemetery. Memorials for Carl may be given to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle Suite 202A, Maumee, OH 43537; or St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now