Carl E. Hemminger, 89, of Oak Harbor, died Monday evening, May 13, 2019, at his home. He was born April 13, 1930, in Carroll Township to Fred and Adna (Reider) Hemminger. Carl married Alice M. Kirk on July 24 1954, in Port Clinton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death September 19, 2016. Carl was a lifelong farmer, an avid outdoorsman and a conservationist. He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor and had served in the U.S. National Guard.



Surviving Carl are his children, Bradford (Ann) Hemminger, Beverly (David) Rust, Linda (Robert) Woodall and Amy (Michael) Marshalko; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hemminger; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Marvin Hemminger, brothers, Gilbert Hemminger and Richard Hemminger; and sister, Lona Hemminger.



Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, where the funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Interment will follow in Locust Point Cemetery. Memorials for Carl may be given to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle Suite 202A, Maumee, OH 43537; or St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Published in the News Herald on May 15, 2019