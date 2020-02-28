|
Carl Edward LaNier, 90, of Findlay, passed away at 4:22pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1929, to the late Edward LaNier and Jenny (Stetler) LaNier in Gypsum, Ohio. Carl married the love of his life, Mary Lou Patz, on February 4, 1950, they celebrated 70 years of marriage this year, and she survives him. He is also survived by their daughter, Jill Gillespie (Derol Harmon) of Findlay and grandchildren Megan (Don) Edwards and Eric (Erin) Gillespie; great-grandchildren Grayden and Cooper Edwards, and Declan and Soren Gillespie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert, Norman, and Harold. Carl retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground as supervisor of the ammunition division in 1985. He enjoyed wood carving, golfing, dancing, traveling and spending time with his family. Carl was a member of the Elks Lodge, Millstream Wood Carvers, the National Association of Retire Federal Employees (NARFE), Wagon Wheelers Square Dance Club, AMVETS, American Legion, and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. A visitation is scheduled for 4-7pm on Monday, March 2, 2020, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the funeral home, Pastor Doris Mars officiating, with an hour of visitation preceding at 10am. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery immediately following the service where the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites. Memorials may be considered to the Millstream Wood Carvers or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020