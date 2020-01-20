|
Carl J. Kolhoff
Port Clinton - Carl J. Kolhoff, 78, of Port Clinton passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born September 18, 1941 in Lima, OH the son of Norman and Elvira (Recker) Kolhoff. He married Alice Hopfinger on September 14, 1963 and she survives. Carl was a farmer in Bay Township and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, OH.
Surviving are his wife: Alice; children: James (Kelly) Kolhoff of Port Clinton, Jean (Read) Carlan of Bradford, VT, Michelle (Tim) Ohm of Westerville, OH; four grandchildren; siblings: Flo Ann (Don) Young, Michael (Brenda) Kolhoff, David (Mary Lynn) Kolhoff, Paul (Charlotte) Kolhoff, Thomas Kolhoff and brother-in-law: Tom Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Mary Henry and sister-in-law Trish.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton where funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Friday. Interment will be 10:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020