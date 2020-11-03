Carol I. Swope
Oak Harbor - Carol I. Swope, 80, of Oak Harbor passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Stein Hospice Inpatient Unit, Sandusky, OH. She was born on December 31, 1939 in Strongstown, PA to Carl R. and Thelma G. (Boring) Fitz. On May 2, 1989 in Lagrange, IN she married Ray F. Swope and he preceded her in death on August 21, 2009. Carol worked for Standard Products in Port Clinton for 13 years and 6 years for the George St. Bonore Agency in Oak Harbor, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Oak Harbor United Methodist Church, the Port Clinton Ohio Star Quilters Guild, Peace by Piece Quilters of Oak Harbor, and the Port Clinton Artist Club. Carol also enjoyed rug hooking and painting.
Carol is survived by her son, Edward (Karen) Bennett, Jr. of Marblehead, step-children, Randall (Deb) Swope of Maumee, Monica (Greg Gnieser) Swope of Gibsonburg, Richard (Lucy) Swope and Ryan (Tracy Pierson) Swope both of Oak Harbor, 10 step-grandchildren, 12 step-great grandchildren, and 2 nieces & 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Charlotte Nyland.
Graveside services for Carol will be conducted 2:30 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Carol can be given to the Oak Harbor United Methodist Church, Carroll Township E.M.S., or Stein Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
