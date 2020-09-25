Carol St. Marie
Carol St. Marie (known as "Mocko" to her grandchildren and many others) of Genoa Ohio Passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 82 at the Genoa Retirement Village in Genoa, Ohio. Carol was born on February 17, 1938 in Toledo Ohio to Peter and Anna Larson and was raised on Woodhaven Dr. in West Toledo along with her sister Florence Higgins.
Carol graduated from Central Catholic high school and went on to work at Dana Corporation for several years. As a child and into her young adulthood, her favorite past time was to hang out with her sister, brother in law and their children at Bay View Yacht Club on their beautiful boat and cruise the Great Lakes. She met her husband Charles St. Marie, in the early 1960's. Charles brought three young girls, Ann, Mary, and Jayne into his marriage with Carol, whom she accepted wholeheartedly and loved as her own. Carol moved to Genoa after marrying Charles were they lived the rest of their lives on Cherry Street.
Charles and Carol had two children together, Kathy and John. Mom was blessed to be able to stay home and raise her children for the most part, although as the kids got older she did work at a few of the local stores in Genoa. After the kids were grown, Carol went back to school at around age 40 and became the Dietary Manager at The Genoa Care Center where she worked for about 15 years. Carol loved her job and cared deeply for the residents and always made sure they had the best meals that she could offer. Her absolute favorite thing to do was spend time at her cottage on Kelley's Island and cook massive meals for all, including her kids, grandkids and all of their friends. The cottage was always filled with a lot of people, great food and an enormous amount of joy and laughter.
Carol is survived by her children, Kathy (Bob) Keaton of Genoa, John (Laurie) St. Marie of Maumee, Ann Brown of Toledo, Mary (Aaron) Wicks of Toledo, and Jayne St. Marie of Toledo, grandchildren, John (Tiffany), Jeff (Sarah) and Jordan Smithers, Mark and Philip (Tiffany) Szymczak, Samantha and Matt Bell, Bob (Abbie), Ryan Keaton and Stephanie (Mike) Shinaver, Madison St. Marie, Brett and Alyssa Keehler and 16 great grandchildren, nephew, Thomas (Marie) Higgins of Cincinnati, Ohio and niece, Eileen (Terry) Magrum of Clearwater, FL . She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and nephew, Michael (Nancy) Higgins. A private memorial mass will be held for Carol on October 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa, Ohio. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to The Genoa Retirement Village, 300 Cherry St. Genoa, OH, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 S. Main St., Genoa, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
.
Carol's family wants to extend a special thank you to the incredible staff at The Genoa Retirement Village for their loving care and compassion.