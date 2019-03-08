Carolyn A. Silverwood



Marblehead, Ohio - Carolyn A. Silverwood, 75, of Marblehead, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. She was born on July 22, 1943 in Port Clinton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Geis) Warren. On August 12, 1961 she married James Silverwood, Sr. and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2012.



Carolyn was a Certified Nursing Assistant for over 20 years at Riverview Senior Healthcare Campus in Oak Harbor, Ohio, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed playing cards, yahtzee, scrabble, and bowling. She also loved red carnations. Most importantly, she loved her family and was very devoted to them.



Survivors include her children: James Silverwood, Jr., Marblehead, Jeffrey Silverwood, Vero Beach, Florida, Moneak Kopp, Fostoria, Ohio, Jerry (Gregory Hartman) Silverwood, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and Georganna (Daniel) Blevins, Columbus, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Edna Harvey and Clarise Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughters, Terri Silverwood and Josie Matthews; sister, Tona Silverwood; and brothers, Thomas and Terry Warren.



There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at The Eagles Nest Hall, 210 Jefferson Street in Oak Harbor from 3PM until 5PM.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.



