Carolyn J. Falter
Carolyn J. Falter, 82, of Boca Grande, Florida and Port Clinton, Ohio, formerly of Tiffin, Ohio, died at 4:55 am Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence in Florida.
She was born July 4, 1937, in Tiffin, to Florian T. "Mike" and Marguerite (Kimmet) Boes. She married Philip M. Falter on May 18, 1957, and he survives in Boca Grande and Port Clinton.
Also surviving are three sons and one daughter: Steven Falter of Ashland Ohio area; Laura (John) Bartosic of Springboro, OH; Dan (Sandy) Falter of St. Pete Beach, FL; and Jack (Jenny) Falter of Dayton, OH; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Elinor) Boes of Tiffin, OH; and a sister, Mary Kay (Dave) Nevius of Oak Harbor, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Michael Boes.
Mrs. Falter was a 1955 graduate of Tiffin Calvert High School. Carolyn was a loving homemaker, an amazing cook, and an accomplished artist. She dedicated her life to her family, setting the example of what it means to love and care for others. She shared a love of watching Cleveland Indians baseball and Notre Dame football with her husband and hosted unmatched Fighting Irish tailgaters for over 30 years.
She was an impeccable, classic decorator and loved hosting family holiday gatherings including Christmas, Easter, and the 4th of July (her birthday). Carolyn was a devout lifelong Catholic, most recently a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, OH and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Boca Grande, FL.
Private family visitation and services will take place, and burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvert Catholic Schools, Tiffin, OH, Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Port Clinton, OH, or Hope Healthcare (Hospice care provided to Carolyn) in Ft. Myers, FL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419)447-3113.
Published in the News Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020