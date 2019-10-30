|
|
Carolyn Mary Werner
Port Clinton - Carolyn Mary Werner, 92, of Port Clinton passed away October 28, 2019 at Ohio Living Vineyard on Catawba. She was born June 30, 1927 in "Toussaint" Carroll Township the daughter of Edward S. and Fay L (Ohm) Floro. She married Robert C. Masten in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1982. She married Walter G. Werner on August 10, 1968 and he preceded her in death on October 20, 1987. Carolyn was the Director of Ottawa County Programs for the American Red Cross. She previously was a case worker for the Ottawa County Health Department. She was previously a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Port Clinton where she was active in the Huldah Circle.
Surviving are her sons: Douglas G. (Joanne) Masten of Batavia, OH, Mark Masten of Port Clinton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister: Gladys Honaker of Oak Harbor, OH. She was preceded in death by her husbands; son: Gordon Masten; sisters: Ella May "Tess" Leow, June Holbrook and special friend Tom Allen.
Memorial services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Father John Missler is officiating. Private interment will take place at Rusha Cemetery, Carroll Township. Memorial contributions may be given to America Red Cross 1854 E. Perry St. #600, Port Clinton, OH 43452 or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019