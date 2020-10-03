1/1
Cassandra A. "Sandi" Haught
1948 - 2020
Cassandra A. "Sandi" Haught

Marblehead - Cassandra A. "Sandi" Haught, 72, of Marblehead, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Edgewood Manor. She was born in Waynesburg, PA on March 20, 1948, to Stanley B. and Edna M. (Smith) Haught.

Sandi worked many years at Speedway in Sandusky. She also worked at Cheesehaven and West Virginia University as a cook. She was an active member of The Port Clinton Church of the Nazarene.

Sandi is survived by her son, Rick Lempeck and two granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Stacey and Stanley B. Jr. Haught.

Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Janet Reed, 11 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton. Burial will follow in Sackett Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Ottawa County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com




Published in News Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Published in News Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Memories & Condolences
