Catherine A. Jackson
Oak Harbor - Catherine A. Jackson, 69, of Oak Harbor passed away May 20, 2020 peacefully in her sleep.
She is survived by her husband Dennis and sons Bradley (Nicole) and Craig (Jada).
Also surviving are her granddaughters Olivia and Elizabeth.
She is predeceased by a granddaughter Callie, her parents Lowell & Dorothy Wodrich and too many fur babies to mention.
It was Cathy's wishes to have no services. We suggest any memorials be made to Ottawa Co. Humane Society.
The Cremation Society of Toledo is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020