Catherine Agnes Erney
Catherine Agnes Erney, age 97, passed away on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was born in Port Clinton, Ohio on April 22, 1923, to the late Michael and Mary Hrupcho. After graduating from Port Clinton High School, Catherine worked at Erie Proving Grounds as a bookkeeper. She married Duane J. Erney on April 21, 1951. They were married for 61 years and had five sons, Kenneth (Catherine), Robert (Maureen), James, John (Maureen), and Thomas (Renee). They were blessed with 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Catherine was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Duane, and her siblings, Mary Waganfeld-Saunders, Ann Andrews, Margaret Chimo, Betty, Michael, Joseph, and John Hrupcho. Catherine was the matriarch of a large and loving family. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a strong faith, and always put Jesus Christ in the center of her life. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for over 50 years. Catherine enjoyed the outdoors and camping with her family. She was famous for her Slovak cooking and passed those traditions down to her sons and families. She was very close to her sisters and all her relatives in Port Clinton, Ohio. Catherine was loved by everyone who met her, including the wonderful staff at The Villas at St. Therese and Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. She had a glorious and eventful life. We all loved her dearly and we thank God for giving her to us. Catherine will be greatly missed, but we believe she is at peace. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm Wednesday, May 13, at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 EAST LIVINGSTON AVE. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Private memorial mass Thursday for family only. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Celebrant Fr. William Arnold. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.Schoedinger.com. Contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213, in her memory.
Published in the News Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020