Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church
22 Haigh Avenue
Niantic, CT
Niantic, CT - As the winter's first snow silently swirled around, Catherine "Katie" (Dudack) Wallack, 95, of Niantic, CT, slipped peacefully away on December 2, 2019 to become one of heaven's newest angels. There is no doubt she was welcomed with loving arms by her late husband Peter Wallack to whom she was married for 66 wonderful years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic, CT 06357. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, December 8, at Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, CT 06357. Kindly omit flowers. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
