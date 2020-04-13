|
Charles Arthur Martin II (Charlie)
Port Clinton - Charles Arthur Martin II (Charlie), 47, of Port Clinton, passed away peacefully in his sleep the early morning of April 10, 2020 after a motivated and determined fight against cancer.
Charlie was born October 11, 1972 in Salt Lake City, Utah. During his elementary school years, his family relocated to Ohio where he was an active and successful member of Boy Scouts. As he grew older, he worked as a mechanic until joining the United States Navy in 1996. Charles was a Petty Officer 3rd Class stationed in San Diego, CA on the amphibious assault ship, the USS Peleliu. He partook in two Persian Gulf deployments and aided in the liberation of East Timor during operation STABILIZE, earning him a Humanitarian Service medal.
In 2000, Charles ended his navy career and worked as an industrial electrician at U.S Gypsum Co. for 15 years until he accepted a position at Whirlpool in Clyde.
Charlie had an insatiable love for music and "jamming" with his buddies on his bass guitar. He loved working with anything that had a motor in it and, most importantly, his greatest pride and joys of his life were his four children. Anyone who knew Charlie/Grady/Termite, knew he was an exceptionally talented, funny, and kind-hearted man and he will be agonizingly missed by many.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Martin, and their children together, Rhylee Martin and Shane Martin. Ex-wife, Rebecca Dalager and their children together, Justin Martin and Lydia Martin. His Mother, Joyce Muirhead, of Oak Harbor. Sisters, Colleen Lancaster, Maria Martin Hall, and Bridgid Martin, all of Pennsylvania. Sisters Angela Thompson of Missouri and Ashley Davis of Port Clinton. He is also survived by his best friend, Chris Fernandes of Port Clinton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Martin (Charlie/Skeet), maternal grandparents, Garnet Jefferies and Thomas Rafail, and paternal grandparents, Lydia (Ellsworth) Martin and Fredrick Martin.
Due to Covid-19 a public Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Private family services and graveside services were held at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020