|
|
Charles J. VanNess
Oak Harbor - Charles J. VanNess, 76 of Oak Harbor, OH died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home under Hospice Care. He was born June 21, 1943 in Port Clinton, OH to the late Charles & Loris (Rose) VanNess. He attended Oak Harbor High School and entered the workforce as an auto body repairman. He worked 10 years for Sam Amato at Port Clinton Sales & Service and retired in June of 2008 from Tri- Motor Sales, Oak Harbor. On January 27, 1962 he married the former Irene Hebner and she survives. He was a confirmed member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping in his spare time. Following retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter Kaylie.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Irene VanNess of Oak Harbor; daughters: Tammy (Greg) Newman of Walbridge, OH and Michelle (Justin) Latez of Elmore, OH; grandchildren: Christina (John) Merritt, Joshua Newman, and Kaylie Latez; great- grandson Jack Merritt; brother Richard VanNess of Oak Harbor; and sister- in- law Barbara Hebner of Oak Harbor. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 450 Rocky Ridge Road, Rocky Ridge, OH 43458. A special thank you to Hospice Nurse Brenda Foos for all of her compassion and care. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 19, 2019