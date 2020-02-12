|
|
Charles Leroy Moore
Oak Harbor - Charles Leroy Moore, 91 of Oak Harbor, OH died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. He was born September 7, 1928 in Carroll Twp, OH to the late Herald and Olive (Kleinhans) Moore. He attended Oak Harbor High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On July 20, 1951 he married the former Evalyn Gnepper. Charles was a carpenter and retired as an owner- operator semi-truck driver for South Shore Transportation. He loved spending time with his family, deer hunting and fishing. Active in the United Brethren Church, he attended Bethel Church, Elmore.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Evalyn; sons: Mark (Laurene) Moore, and Matt Moore all of Oak Harbor, and Dan (Kelly) Moore of Wauseon, OH; grandchildren: Zach (Brooke), Brandon, Alex, and Kyle Moore; great- grandchildren Colton and Everleigh. He was preceded in death by brothers: Archie, Howard, Ralph, Richard, and Earl Moore; and sister Mary Henry.
Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Funeral Services will begin at 11am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Bethel Church, Elmore, OH with Pastor Tim Sherman officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor with Military Honors. Memorial Contributions may be considered for Bethel Church or Heartland Hospice of Fremont. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview and Heartland Hospice for their care and kindness provided to Charlie.
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020