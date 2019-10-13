|
|
Charles Nevin Ballreich
Oak Harbor - Charles Nevin Ballreich, age 78, passed away on October 9, 2019, at the Riverview Healthcare Campus located in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
Charles is survived by his wife, Judy Ballreich, of Port Clinton; his children, son John Ballreich of Florida, daughter Lorrain Fela of Painsville, Ohio; daughter Robin Williams of Port Clinton; and daughter Rhonda (Rollan) Slauterbeck of Oak Harbor.; his twin brother Harold (Sandy) Ballreich; sister Carolyn Nesselhauf; sister Virginia (Jim) Lafollette and sister Darlene (Jim) Black. He is also survived by six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles G Ballreich; his mother Savilla (Landoll) Ballreich; and his sister, Rosann Ballreich.
Charles was born on January 4, 1941 in Seneca County to Charles G and Savilla Ballreich. He married Judy Frazier on October 28, 1975. Charles worked for Standard Products for twenty seven years until they closed. He then worked for Heineman Distributing for fourteen years. As Heineman's closed, Charles retired to spend more time with his family. Charles was a social, caring man who loved to attend the Port Clinton football games; cheer on the Cleveland Browns, and enjoyed the outdoors especially when he was able to fish.
There will not be services held at the family's request. The family would like thank the staff at Riverview HealthCare Campus who cared for Charles during the past four years and most recently Heartland Hospice who came to Riverview to assist with the family's needs during the last week. Donations can be made to the Riverview Healthcare Campus Lighthouse Unit. Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019