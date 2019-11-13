|
|
Christine Ann Carr (Chris), age 76 of Port Clinton, Ohio died on November 8, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital after many years of illness. Chris was born on November 3, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio.
On November 3, 1973, she married Paul Carr and they shared 5 years of marriage. She is survived by her sisters, Rose Marie & Mickey, brother Mark, daughter Theresa and granddaughter Brittny. Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Crossley and her husband.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Jackson Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 at 2pm. Reception to be held immediately following the memorial.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019