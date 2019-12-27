Services
Christine Cutcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine J. Cutcher

Christine J. Cutcher Obituary
Christine J. Cutcher

Port Clinton - Christine J. Cutcher, 57, of Port Clinton, passed away on Monday morning, December 23, 2019.

Beloved wife of David Cutcher; loving mother to son, Kevin Dean (wife Kayla); daughter, Kimberley Anne; and step-daughter, Elizabeth Hope; dearest grandmother to Benjamin Bayne, Nathaniel Dean, Maverick Levi, and soon-to-be-born, Lincoln Wyatt.

She was the loving daughter of Joseph and Josephine (Newman) Pochedley, both deceased.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christine's name to one's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
