Christine Pluckhorn



Port Clinton - Christine Pluckhorn, 63, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born July 14, 1955 in Port Clinton, OH the daughter of Richard and Mary Jo (Sauvey) Riedmaier. She married Michael E. Pluckhorn on August 26, 1978 and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2006. Christine was a 1973 graduate of St. Clare Academy and graduated from St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1978. She was a dialysis RN for 22 years at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo and then at Firelands Regional Medical Center for 10 years retiring from Firelands in 2015. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, St. Vincent Alumni, Port Clinton Eagles and Nugents Canal Yacht Club. She enjoyed gardening outside of her home that she built with Mike and spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life.



Surviving are her daughters: Michaeleen (Fiancé Jeremy Francis) Pluckhorn, Mary-Kate (Thomas) Fulkert, Clare Pluckhorn all of Port Clinton; grandchildren: Dominic Fulkert, Ivy Christine Fulkert, Michael James Fulkert, and Vincent Francis; brother: Richard Riedmaier of Port Clinton; sister: Monica Monak of Port Clinton; several nieces and nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Richard Riedmaier; and mother and step-father: Mary Jo and Melvin Monak.



Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where family prayers will begin Tuesday at 9:30 am. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH followed by interment in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Marblehead, OH. Father John Missler will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . The family would like to thank Stein Hospice and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center nurses and doctors for their wonderful care and compassion. Published in the News Herald on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary