|
|
Christopher D. English
Tiffin - Christopher D. English, 63, of Tiffin, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019 in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital.
He was born on November 4, 1955 in Merced, CA to Dean and Bonnie (Bartlett) English and married Connie Reser on June 3, 1983.
Survivors include his mother, Bonnie English of Port Clinton, OH; wife, Connie of 36 years; children, Abby (Dave Schukin) English of San Francisco, CA; Bobby (Katie) English of Blacklick, OH; Jacob (Brie Keinard) English of Athens, OH; sisters, Sue (Mike) Ihnat of Waterville, OH; Amy (Joe) Mahler of Perrysburg, OH; Libby (John) Belden of Alpharetta, GA and numerous nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his father, Dean English.
Chris was a member of the First Lutheran Church, church council and choir for over 35 years. He graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1973, Tiffin University in 1977 with a BA in Accounting and member of Phi Theta Pi Fraternity. He retired from Webster Industries after 40 years as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Trustee of the Webster Foundation.
He was Past President and member of the Tiffin City Board of Education serving 12 years, YMCA Board of Directors, Tiffin-Seneca Board of Directors and Trustee of the Library Foundation, Mercy Hospital Board of Directors for over 17 years, Tiffin Area Chamber of Commerce and SIEDC, past Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #94 and Treasurer for political campaigns.
Chris was an accomplished trumpeter and singer who enjoyed music of the old Crooners. He enjoyed time at Lake Erie and after retiring, became the chief cook and grocery shopper. Chris spent most of his free time volunteering and giving back to his community.
Chris was passionate about everything he did in life but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family. He was a loving, caring and dedicated husband, father, son and friend to many.
His Memorial service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Lutheran Church, 300 Melmore St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 with Pastor Clayton Bailey officiating followed by a luncheon and a time of reflection at The Empire at 138.
Friends may visit and share stories on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Tiffin City School Special Education Department and to SMYL (Seneca Mentoring Youth Links).
Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Oct. 1, 2019